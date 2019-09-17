Putnam Investments LLC Has $157.81 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,296,630 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 488,582 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Intel worth $157,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intel by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,624,758 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,406,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,241 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,029,440,000 after acquiring an additional 961,771 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,298,451 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,450,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,840 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,557,167 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,271,292,000 after acquiring an additional 785,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,740,723 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,167,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,474 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $117,571.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $31,107.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,540.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,481 shares of company stock worth $1,561,730 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Nomura set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,082,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,341,052. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $232.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

