Putnam Investments LLC Has $243.82 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,263,325 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 256,193 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $243,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $5,196,000. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 12,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in Facebook by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 99,117 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,130,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.92.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.30, for a total transaction of $23,524,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total transaction of $210,300.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,311.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,369,672 shares of company stock valued at $439,959,487. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.13. 459,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,244,382. The firm has a market cap of $534.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.02 and a 1-year high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

