Putnam Investments LLC Purchases 251,437 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,286,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,437 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.33% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $210,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.1% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.1% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 16,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.3% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 35,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 771.3% in the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. 36.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotia Howard Weill started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.71.

Shares of NYSE:EPD remained flat at $$28.88 during trading on Tuesday. 107,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,110,241. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.71 and its 200-day moving average is $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $62.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Murray E. Brasseux purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at $536,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

