Putnam Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,114 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $320,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 26.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,270.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alphabet to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,373.76.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $6.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,224.69. 58,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,173. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,194.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,168.81. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $977.66 and a twelve month high of $1,296.97. The company has a market capitalization of $859.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.