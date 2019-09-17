Putnam Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,095,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 554,716 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.39% of Raytheon worth $190,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTN traded down $4.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.92. 89,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,093. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.33 and a 200 day moving average of $181.20. Raytheon has a twelve month low of $144.27 and a twelve month high of $210.89. The company has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RTN shares. Buckingham Research lowered Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

In other Raytheon news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $189,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $583,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,969 shares of company stock worth $2,622,820. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

