Puxin (NYSE:NEW) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) traded up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.27 and last traded at $9.19, 200,528 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average session volume of 208,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Puxin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Puxin alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.13.

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Puxin had a negative return on equity of 126.33% and a negative net margin of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $92.20 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Puxin by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 2,439,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,321,000 after purchasing an additional 934,600 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Puxin in the 2nd quarter valued at $622,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Puxin in the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Puxin in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Puxin Company Profile (NYSE:NEW)

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in China. It offers a range of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities, and graduate programs in China and other countries.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Puxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.