QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Acquires 45,161 Shares of Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,648 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 45,161 shares during the period. Granite Construction accounts for approximately 1.7% of QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY owned 0.79% of Granite Construction worth $17,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 43.3% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 17,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Granite Construction by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,295,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,114,000 after purchasing an additional 205,989 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Granite Construction by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Granite Construction by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 736,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Granite Construction during the second quarter valued at about $895,000. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GVA traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.76. Granite Construction Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $789.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.73 million. Granite Construction had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Granite Construction Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In other Granite Construction news, Director David H. Kelsey purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.21 per share, with a total value of $151,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Desai Jigisha purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $27,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,052.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 22,456 shares of company stock valued at $597,443. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

GVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. TheStreet downgraded Granite Construction from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley downgraded Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

