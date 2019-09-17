QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Buys 4,632 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 323.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,062 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,663 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 10,386 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,177 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 59.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.65.

Shares of WBA traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.67. The company had a trading volume of 174,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,496,507. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $86.31. The stock has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $34.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.40%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $10,869,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 357,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,064,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

