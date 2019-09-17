QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Has $198,000 Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 166,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 16,131 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 22,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.74.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.06. 431,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,105,250. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $63.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.12. The firm has a market cap of $80.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Robert J. Bertolini bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

