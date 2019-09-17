QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Has $4.26 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY cut its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY owned 0.05% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.02. 177,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,214. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.57. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $77.74.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

