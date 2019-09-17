QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Sells 30,436 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,074 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 30,436 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 1.9% of QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $19,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the second quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 15,057 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the second quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 7,705 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.26.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $13,336,145.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,223 shares of company stock worth $20,885,881. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.11. 2,711,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,625,304. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $147.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.09. The firm has a market cap of $248.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

