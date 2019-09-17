Qualstar Co. (NASDAQ:QBAK) CEO Steven N. Bronson Purchases 12,757 Shares

Qualstar Co. (NASDAQ:QBAK) CEO Steven N. Bronson bought 12,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $78,200.41. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,602.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

QBAK traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $6.15. 5,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,351. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.40. Qualstar Co. has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Qualstar (NASDAQ:QBAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter. Qualstar had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 7.66%.

Qualstar Company Profile

Qualstar Corporation engages in power solutions and data storage systems businesses worldwide. It provides data storage systems under the Qualstar brand and power solutions under the N2Power brand. The company designs, manufactures, and sells switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages, or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in various electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems and gaming devices.

