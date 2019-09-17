Quantstamp (QSP) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $88,288.00

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Quantstamp token can now be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, DDEX, IDEX and GOPAX. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $7.23 million and $88,288.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quantstamp has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009780 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00206231 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.38 or 0.01219206 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00094040 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00015993 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00020697 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp launched on October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, DDEX, GOPAX, Huobi, Binance and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

