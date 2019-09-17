Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Acquires 65 Shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Credit Acceptance comprises approximately 1.0% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

CACC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Credit Acceptance to $484.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $380.00 price objective on Credit Acceptance and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.00.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock traded up $9.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $493.62. 3,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,390. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $463.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $469.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a one year low of $356.12 and a one year high of $509.99. The company has a quick ratio of 28.16, a current ratio of 28.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $8.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.38 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 45.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 34.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

