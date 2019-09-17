Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Position Reduced by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,740 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 29.2% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 60.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after buying an additional 21,589 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 71.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,917 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,091,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $464,804,000 after buying an additional 65,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 91.6% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 147,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,733,000 after buying an additional 70,436 shares in the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ralph Lauren news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 35,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $3,037,832.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 428,568 shares of company stock worth $44,841,070 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RL traded down $4.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.51. 36,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,117. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.43 and its 200 day moving average is $112.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.30. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 1-year low of $82.69 and a 1-year high of $139.56.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

RL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $98.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.56.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

