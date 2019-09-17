Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.61 Million Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1,007.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

NYSEARCA EWZ traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.55. 8,282,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,203,531. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.11 and its 200-day moving average is $42.22. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $31.26 and a twelve month high of $47.19.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

