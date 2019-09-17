Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Reduces Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,149 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 20,353 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,748,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635,296 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,866,448 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,319,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,589 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 36,744,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,553,567,000 after acquiring an additional 294,244 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Comcast by 7.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 34,296,383 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,371,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.6% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 19,648,649 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $785,553,000 after acquiring an additional 305,831 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Raymond James cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America set a $58.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.97.

In other Comcast news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $37,507.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares in the company, valued at $151,222.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,023.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.31. 2,212,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,228,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.98 and its 200-day moving average is $42.43. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $47.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

