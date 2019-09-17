Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Sells 3,172 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lowered its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,394.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,515.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Buckingham Research set a $116.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.21.

Dollar Tree stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,934. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.78 and a 12-month high of $113.38. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.20). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gary Maxwell sold 2,800 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $300,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,266.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 14,530 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total transaction of $1,625,180.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,391,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,512,092.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,305,235 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.