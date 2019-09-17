Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Sells 538 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lessened its position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of AON by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AON from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays set a $190.00 target price on shares of AON and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. MKM Partners raised shares of AON to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AON from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.64.

AON traded up $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.59. 16,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.39 and a 200 day moving average of $183.63. Aon PLC has a 12-month low of $135.30 and a 12-month high of $198.61.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 48.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AON news, COO John G. Bruno sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $1,461,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,894,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $144,967.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

