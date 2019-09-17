Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Sells 549 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVB. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,643,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 11.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,208,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $844,837,000 after buying an additional 445,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,019,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,215,513,000 after buying an additional 318,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,297,000 after buying an additional 191,867 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,911,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.87.

Shares of AVB stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.52. The company had a trading volume of 11,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,150. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $167.01 and a 52-week high of $216.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.51.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $577.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.69 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Leo S. Horey III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $428,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.11, for a total transaction of $537,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,801 shares of company stock worth $1,243,499. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

