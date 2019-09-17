Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $162.92

Randall & Quilter Investment Hldg Ltd (LON:RQIH)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.92 and traded as high as $178.00. Randall & Quilter Investment shares last traded at $175.60, with a volume of 6,210 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RQIH. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating on shares of Randall & Quilter Investment in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Randall & Quilter Investment in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.68, a quick ratio of 2,334.54 and a current ratio of 2,334.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 162.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 171.32.

Randall & Quilter Investment Company Profile (LON:RQIH)

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages insurance companies worldwide. The company operates through Insurance Investments, Insurance Services, Underwriting Management, and Other segments. Its Insurance Investments segment acquires legacy portfolios and insurance debt; and provides capital support to Lloyd's syndicates.

