Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Randstad N.V. (OTCMKTS:RANJF) shares dropped 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.82 and last traded at $50.82, approximately 3,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $54.37.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Get Randstad alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.37.

About Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF)

Randstad NV provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placements. The company recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists, and consultants for middle and senior leadership positions. It also offers on-site workforce management, as well as other HR services, such as recruitment process outsourcing, managed services programs, payroll services, outplacement, and job posting and resume services on digital platforms.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.