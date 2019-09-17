Rate3 Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $207,640.00 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Rate3 has a market cap of $1.72 million and $207,640.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rate3 token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, IDEX, BitForex and Bibox. During the last week, Rate3 has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00040003 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $496.24 or 0.04841794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000375 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001096 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Rate3

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a token. It was first traded on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, ABCC, FCoin, Bibox, Coinrail, Ethfinex, HADAX, DEx.top, IDEX, Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

