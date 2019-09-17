Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Purchased by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 81.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,622 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Realogy were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Realogy by 21,411.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realogy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Realogy by 1,373.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Realogy by 40.4% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RLGY traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,777. Realogy Holdings Corp has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $21.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.66.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Realogy had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Realogy’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RLGY. Zacks Investment Research raised Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Realogy in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Stephens downgraded Realogy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Compass Point set a $7.00 price target on Realogy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Realogy from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

