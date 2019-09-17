Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Stake Boosted by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,006 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,852.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 7,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $104,932.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,195.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,436 shares of company stock worth $2,024,102. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Raymond James set a $18.50 price objective on Regions Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on Regions Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

Regions Financial stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.18. The stock had a trading volume of 330,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,208,042. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.54. Regions Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $19.55.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.37 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.