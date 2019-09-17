Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 53,400 Shares of Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 894,557 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 53,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $19,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAFC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after acquiring an additional 155,428 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 172.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 139,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 88,393 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 193.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 35,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 23,225 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,530,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,558,000 after acquiring an additional 17,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 78.5% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 24,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

HAFC stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.04. The company had a trading volume of 10,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,593. Hanmi Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The company has a market cap of $593.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

