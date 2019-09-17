Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 57,476 Shares of Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 57,476 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.21% of Andersons worth $19,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Andersons during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Andersons in the second quarter worth about $28,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 46.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Andersons in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Andersons in the first quarter worth about $214,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANDE. BidaskClub upgraded Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Buckingham Research set a $30.00 price objective on Andersons and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Andersons currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of ANDE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.25. The company had a trading volume of 24,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,452. The firm has a market cap of $905.30 million, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Andersons Inc has a 52-week low of $21.86 and a 52-week high of $39.20.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. Andersons had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Andersons’s revenue was up 155.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

