Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,983,104 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 88,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.06% of United Community Financial worth $18,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in United Community Financial by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 404,522 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of United Community Financial by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 21,346 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Community Financial by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 365,355 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 143,274 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of United Community Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United Community Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,270,364 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,943,000 after buying an additional 50,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered United Community Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded United Community Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered United Community Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. United Community Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of United Community Financial stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $10.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. United Community Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $10.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $511.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.52.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.63 million. United Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 27.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that United Community Financial Corp will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Esson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $46,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,864 shares in the company, valued at $711,604.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

