Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc reduced its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Republic Services by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 966.7% in the 1st quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $93.00 target price on Republic Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price target on Republic Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Shares of RSG stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.28. 44,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,450. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.48 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The firm has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.54%.

In other news, EVP Catharine D. Ellingsen sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 95,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $8,561,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,446,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,117 shares of company stock valued at $13,240,530. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.