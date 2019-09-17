RMB Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK)

RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 34,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 16,056 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Carnival by 4.6% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 413,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,592,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Carnival during the first quarter valued at about $1,910,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Carnival by 0.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 431,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,473,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the second quarter worth about $457,000. Institutional investors own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival alerts:

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald acquired 22,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $997,321.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CUK traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $47.19. 26,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,092. Carnival plc has a 52 week low of $41.23 and a 52 week high of $67.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.21.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.09%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

About Carnival

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.