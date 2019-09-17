RMB Capital Management LLC Has $771,000 Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Raymond James by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 369.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 74,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 58,245 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 210,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $101,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,078 shares in the company, valued at $91,414.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey P. Julien sold 15,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $1,238,264.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,111,535.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,354 shares of company stock worth $2,053,098. 10.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RJF shares. Citigroup set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Raymond James and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.88.

RJF traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.90. The company had a trading volume of 13,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $69.11 and a 12 month high of $96.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.06. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.