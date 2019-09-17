RMB Capital Management LLC Has $926,000 Stake in Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities (NYSE:JMLP)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities (NYSE:JMLP) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,498 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JMLP. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities during the second quarter worth $88,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities by 176.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities during the first quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities by 12.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE JMLP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.96. 1,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,624. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28. Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $8.27.

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Company Profile

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Advisory Research, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of MLPs operating in the energy sector.

