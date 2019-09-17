RMB Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,314 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,954 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Centennial Resource Development worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 19.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 344,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 895.5% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 267.3% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 551,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 401,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 32.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 744,563 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 182,046 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CDEV shares. TD Securities cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.21.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CFO George S. Glyphis purchased 50,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 493,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,084.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDEV traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.12. 272,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,881,146. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.99. Centennial Resource Development Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average is $7.59.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $244.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.70 million. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

