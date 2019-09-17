RMB Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 68.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,924 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. InterOcean Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.7% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 23,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 10.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.1% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Shares of KMB traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.62. 784,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,685. The company has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.14 and its 200-day moving average is $130.75. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $100.32 and a 52 week high of $143.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 27,094.12% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

A number of research analysts have commented on KMB shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.20.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total value of $546,833.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,351. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 4,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $658,680.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,630.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,584 shares of company stock valued at $6,242,483 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.