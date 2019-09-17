RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 10,142 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,142 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 283.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 361.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $60,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on IONS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

IONS traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.82. 243,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,545. The company has a quick ratio of 9.93, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.76 and its 200 day moving average is $69.55. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $86.58.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.31 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 49.90% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,573,440.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 79,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $955,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,329,052.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,210 shares of company stock worth $3,244,934 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

