RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 197 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Fortive by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,757,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,119,000 after buying an additional 661,196 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Fortive by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,346,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,356,000 after purchasing an additional 28,760 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,509,000 after purchasing an additional 171,237 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Fortive by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,232,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,961,000 after purchasing an additional 287,449 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,034,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,701,000 after purchasing an additional 205,445 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fortive stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $69.18. 333,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,093,395. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. Fortive Corp has a 12-month low of $62.89 and a 12-month high of $89.48.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 38.22% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.15%.

FTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James set a $84.00 price target on shares of Fortive and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.86.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 34,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $2,435,332.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

