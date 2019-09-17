RoBET 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $36.00 (ROBET)

RoBET (CURRENCY:ROBET) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. RoBET has a total market capitalization of $976,607.00 and approximately $36.00 worth of RoBET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RoBET token can now be bought for approximately $1.22 or 0.00011936 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and LATOKEN. During the last week, RoBET has traded up 100.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RoBET alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00207790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.27 or 0.01231034 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00040029 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000165 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002583 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00094511 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

RoBET Token Profile

RoBET is a token. Its launch date was August 16th, 2018. RoBET’s total supply is 102,102,102 tokens and its circulating supply is 798,697 tokens. The official website for RoBET is www.robetcoin.com. RoBET’s official Twitter account is @RoBET_Coin.

RoBET Token Trading

RoBET can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RoBET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RoBET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RoBET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RoBET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RoBET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.