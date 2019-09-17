Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) in a research note released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a GBX 255 ($3.33) price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 265 ($3.46).

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Monday, July 1st. Macquarie cut Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 246 ($3.21) to GBX 201 ($2.63) in a report on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC cut Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 263.23 ($3.44).

RBS stock opened at GBX 207.30 ($2.71) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 176.55 ($2.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 274.20 ($3.58). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 195.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 226.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 6.82%. Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.18%.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

