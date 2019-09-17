Royale Energy Funds (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.25

Royale Energy Funds Inc (OTCMKTS:ROYL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.25 and traded as high as $0.20. Royale Energy Funds shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 1,468 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Gladney purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.27 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

About Royale Energy Funds (OTCMKTS:ROYL)

Royale Energy, Inc focuses on the acquisition, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas in the United States. Its principal operations are located in California's Los Angeles and Sacramento Basins. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

