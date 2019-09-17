RPT Realty (RPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 19th

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.

RPT Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years. RPT Realty has a payout ratio of 63.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RPT Realty to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Shares of RPT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,587. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.16. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $14.42.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $57.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.07 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 7.90%. RPT Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

