RTL GRP SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Trading 3.6% Higher

RTL GRP SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) shares traded up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00, 2,100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 2,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16.

RTL GRP SA/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RGLXY)

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

