Rupaya (RUPX) Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded up 29.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Rupaya has a total market capitalization of $28,858.00 and $3.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rupaya has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Rupaya coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,545.51 or 2.49170444 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000475 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00022438 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Rupaya Profile

Rupaya is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 47,791,998 coins and its circulating supply is 43,732,997 coins. The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rupaya is www.rupayacoin.org.

Rupaya Coin Trading

Rupaya can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupaya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

