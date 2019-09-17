Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 109,908 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INCY. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 2,120.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 657,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,561,000 after buying an additional 627,988 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 115,574.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 564,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,959,000 after buying an additional 564,002 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter worth $27,346,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,771,000 after buying an additional 280,688 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Incyte by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,861,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,145,000 after buying an additional 276,290 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Incyte stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.85. 17,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,983. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 95.11 and a beta of 1.09. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $89.30.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $529.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.57 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

INCY has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Nomura raised their price objective on Incyte from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Incyte in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.30.

In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $76,633.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 8,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $735,081.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,040 shares of company stock valued at $9,629,776 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

