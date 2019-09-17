Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,210 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 4.5% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 14,585 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 4.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 44.2% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 489 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 8.1% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the second quarter worth $1,215,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 3,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $466,309.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 14,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $2,146,294.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,487 shares of company stock worth $13,763,234. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.11. 3,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,632. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.05 and a 12 month high of $178.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.33 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.49.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $336.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on DexCom from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on DexCom from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on DexCom from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on DexCom from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.44.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

