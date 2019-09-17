Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 99.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,806 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,863 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Paylocity worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Paylocity by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Paylocity by 35.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 64,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 16,908 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 26.5% in the second quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 38,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,023 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 238.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paylocity stock traded up $1.26 on Tuesday, reaching $96.28. 1,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,087. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $53.46 and a 1-year high of $112.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 88.92, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.63.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $120.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.89, for a total transaction of $6,427,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,817,080 shares in the company, valued at $179,691,041.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $5,289,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 800,195 shares in the company, valued at $84,644,627.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,076 shares of company stock worth $26,692,978 over the last 90 days. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

