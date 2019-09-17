RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

RYU Apparel Inc (CVE:RYU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 7000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05.

About RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU)

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women. It offers tops, bottoms, and outwear apparel; backpacks, duffle bags, and tote bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and lifestyle performance of the athletically minded individuals.

