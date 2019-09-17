S P. Iv Johnson Sells 8,000 Shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) Stock

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) CEO S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $78,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,102.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:CRZO traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,774,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,282,836. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average is $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $862.10 million, a P/E ratio of 3.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.15.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.76 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 55.87% and a return on equity of 25.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,136,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,409,000 after buying an additional 140,059 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 271,034 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 15,214 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

CRZO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

