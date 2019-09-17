SafeInsure Price Tops $0.58 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 17th. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00005672 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. SafeInsure has a market cap of $2.06 million and $306,188.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.41 or 0.00619548 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00017956 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Livenodes (LNO) traded up 5,089.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002532 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000677 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000113 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 3,554,850 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure.

SafeInsure Coin Trading

SafeInsure can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

