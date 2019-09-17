Salt Low Trubeta US Market ETF (NYSEARCA:LSLT) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Salt Low Trubeta US Market ETF (NYSEARCA:LSLT) shot up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.98 and last traded at $27.93, 27 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.79.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Salt Low Trubeta US Market ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Salt Low Trubeta US Market ETF (NYSEARCA:LSLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

