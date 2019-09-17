SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SCZC) were down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.00 and last traded at $50.00, approximately 166 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.22. The company has a market capitalization of $123.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.44.

Get SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH alerts:

SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SCZC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.94 million during the quarter.

About SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SCZC)

Santa Cruz County Bank provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in Santa Cruz County, California. Its primary deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also offers lending products, including commercial, multi-family, agricultural, municipal, installment, business term, and SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans, as well as loans supported by single-family residential real estate, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, and credit cards.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.